Gordon Ramsay’s new f-word: Flora

As if we needed proof of his over exposure, here’s more Gordon Ramsay. This time he’s selling Flora, following on from an appearance in Uncommon Amsterdam’s spot for the Hay Day farming video game.

In both, Ramsay is coupled with farmyard animals – in this case a computer-generated cow who approves non-dairy Flora. Launches in the Netherlands (does Ramsay have a special place in the Dutch heart?) and the UK.

Jorn Socquet, CMO at Flora Food Group, said: “I couldn’t be prouder to announce our new ‘Skip the Cow’ campaign featuring the iconic Gordon Ramsay. This campaign represents a bold step forward in showcasing the incredible versatility and taste of Flora for cooking and baking. Gordon’s passion for exceptional food aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and offering sustainable, plant-forward alternatives that don’t compromise on flavour or performance. And if Gordon Ramsay thinks it’s good, who the f%$k are we to disagree? Sorry. It seems we’ve spent too much time with the great chef.”

Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, said: “For me, baking and swearing go hand in hand. Particularly when my kids are involved. Happily with Flora, the results are always worth it . All the great taste of butter but without the weird going through a cow part. It’s been a great dollop of fun to work with the Flora team and Gordon Ramsay, to show how cooking with Flora is yet another excellent way to Skip The Cow.”

Flora’s “Skip The Cow” campaign won plenty of awards in 2023 – including a Cannes Lion for Creative Strategy, an APG Gold Award for Creative Strategy, and a PETA Vegan Foods Award – so they clearly know what they are doing. The cow and Ramsay both have plenty of experience at this too by now.

MAA creative scale: 6.5