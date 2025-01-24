Gordon Ramsay puts his foot in it for Hay Day and Uncommon

Can Uncommon Creative Studio (Stockholm branch) make us warm to irascible chef Gordon Ramsay? After all Ramsay has built a TV career by being horrid (even more worrying when he’s being one of the boys on those self-indulgent road trips that TV bosses think amount to programmes.)

This is for farming video game Hay Day.

Nope, not really.

Maybe they couldn’t afford Jeremy Clarkson, who does manage to change his inimitable style into styles with worrying facility. It’s like ever-grinning Jamie Oliver (should Channel 4 should be renamed the Jamie Oliver channel – he’s on all the time.) Oliver (for some of us) can’t help be annoying despite his various good causes and, actually, quite useful forays into the studio kitchen he now never seems to leave. Maybe they can’t afford to send him somewhere else or he’s just too busy managing the empire.

Celeb overkill is becoming a problem for advertisers as well as programme makers and commissioners. Ramsay, Oliver, Danny Dyer and even the likeable Peter Crouch, now performing for Victoria Plumbing And don’t get us off on David Beckham (it’ll be even worse when he finally lands the knighthood.)

Even Uncommon’s defeated by this one – celebs are usually a substitute for thought. Back in the day when CDP had them all over the place they were in character with sharp scripts.

MAA creative scale: 3.