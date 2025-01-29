Goodfella’s sets off chain reaction in new brand statement from TBWA

TBWA Manchester have ditched Goodfella’s “Made with respect” line for something much more light-hearted and joyful. It might have originated in Ireland in the 90s, but the pizza company goes full Italian-American for this 2025 brand reboot.

The idea is that the pizza is so good that it sets off a global chain of one very long “goooooooood.”

Goodfella’s, bought by Nomad Foods (owner of Birds Eye and Findus) in 2018, is hoping to hit households with young children as well as young adults who are “pre-family.”

Mike Sowerby, marketing director at Birds Eye, said: “This campaign is a real step-change for Goodfella’s. By reimagining the role of pizza in everyday life, we’re re-establishing Goodfella’s as a symbol of unapologetically good food any day of the week. We hope families everywhere will recreate the fun of greeting every slice with a cry of ‘goooood’.”

Lisa Nichols, ECD at TBWA\MCR, said: “It’s always fascinating when you get to work on one of the UK’s well-known and well-loved tea-time go-to’s, and as the frozen pizza of the people, Goodfella’s certainly plays that role in many a family’s freezer. Working closely with the client team, we’ve given the Italian-American ‘famiglia’ concept a simple, memorable, and ultimately fun new ‘flavour’. And if pizza for tea isn’t fun, you’re just doing it wrong.”

It’s a simple idea and it has echoes of VCCP’s yodelling campaign for Domino’s Pizza, but it’s very well executed with lots of comic touches that will continue to entertain, even after repeat viewings.

MAA creative scale: 8