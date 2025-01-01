Goff and Wilton’s Ark debuts for Huel

There’s been a quiet diaspora from adam&eveDDB, still one of the UK’s premier ad agencies and now a growing international force running Omnicom’s DDB network. Founders James Murphy and David Golding exited to New Commercial Arts (now part of Ogilvy), Jon Forsyth launched Neverland and Richard Brim and Martin Beverley are set to set up shop in February.

One-time joint CEO Mat Goff has also gone his own way with Ark in partnership with former Anomaly MD Mike Wilton. Ark makes its debut on a global stage with ‘Every fire needs its fuel’ for UK nutrition brand Huel.

Huel global brand director Ali Gibbons says: “Every day at Huel we are inspired by the remarkable drive and energy of the people in our global community. We are excited to bottle their approach to life and put it out into the world and celebrate the role Huel plays in fuelling the fire that burns within them.”

Nicely directed by Phoebe Arnstein for Magna Studios. A promising start.

MAA creative scale: 7.