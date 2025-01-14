George Clooney dons Clouseau garb in Nespresso return

The UK airwaves were awash at Christmas with Agatha Christie and improbable murders on trains so here’s a serendipitous return for Nespresso frontman George Clooney as a detective, albeit one who seems to owe more to Clouseau than Poirot (despite the train.)

As ever George fronts a star-studded cast (Eva Longoria et al); doubtless his pals as Nespresso reminds us at the close.

Nespresso is now a huge brand (in 93 markets and with an extraordinary 14000 employees including shops) and this is classic brand leader advertising, the stuff agency McCann, on the case here, used to be famous for. It’s never going to detain awards juries for long but clearly works.

Clooney in a remake of the Pink Panther?

MAA creative scale: 6.