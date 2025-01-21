Future-focussed EY Finks Different

The world’s business movers and shakers are heading to Davos (some of the ‘tech bros’ hotfooting it from creeping up to Donald Trump in Washington) to try to find some light amid the encircling economic doom (unless you’re a big tech shareholder, in which case you’re probably OK.)

Accountancy giant (and much else) EY will doubtless be there and it’s doing its bit to shape the world for the better with ‘Generations,’ a new film by Graham Fink and Mark Goodwin of Fink Different, part of its ‘Shape the future with confidence’ platform.

Directed by Karen Cunningham through PrettyBird and Hogarth. To run globally across TV, digital video, podcast audio, EY social channels, online and live experiences.

Here’s what EY’s kids think and hope for.

John Rudaizky, EY global chief brand and marketing officer, says: “‘Generations’ seeks to inspire thoughtful leadership. To remind those making long-term decisions today, especially around artificial intelligence, sustainability, social equity and many other global issues, that they must have the interests of the next generation at heart. A generation that will, in the not-too-distant future, become part of the workforce too.

“Karen’s compelling storytelling and ability to get natural performances from real people has helped make ‘Generations’ so engaging and powerful. It’s a pertinent, optimistic message embodying the belief that if we shape the future with confidence around the issues that matter, we will build a better working world.”

Fink Different’s Graham Fink says: “We wanted to make a film that looks at the future through the eyes of those who will inherit it: children. It’s a reminder for everyone — especially leaders — to innovate responsibly. Our children’s future hinges on the choices adults make today. Let’s shape a world that they truly deserve.”

Could have been the usual corporate vanilla but, as you’d expect from Fink and co., the devil’s in the impeccable detail including the casting and performances of the children.

MAA creative scale: 7.5.