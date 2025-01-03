MAA Ad of the Week: Fold7 for Audible

Fold7 is producing some interesting stuff and here it is for Amazon’s Audible, as ever a case of Amazon judging the zeitgeist. In booming sound podcasts are seemingly taking over the world and producing unlikely millionaires all over the place (including a Match of the Day producer/presenter who was pretty well off anyway.)

So we have a meditating group rudely interrupted, somehow connecting to (book-listening) train passengers.

Did Jeff Bezos have his rumoured $600m wedding over the holidays? Missed it if he did but the over-rewarded entrepreneur certainly has the knack of finding profitable areas to move into. And Amazon deserves praise for giving indie agencies (more or less) a crack at its generous budgets.

MAA creative scale: 7.