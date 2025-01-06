Fed up with your ad agency? Be like Ariel and send for Peter Crouch

Even the mainstays of the FMCG world, long the main money providers to network agencies, are making their own ads now – hardly surprising when many only seem to require a celebrity and a production crew who can point the camera the right way.

Now PG One* with P&G Media Operations is at it with ‘The big one,’ a new variant from mega-brand Ariel featuring a very tall one, footballer Peter Crouch. Crouch, at least, puts a bit of effort into it and seems to have the gift of comic timing (not surprising he knows about ads too as his dad is former BBH creative Bruce.)

P&G senior brand director Laura Mcilwaine says: “When it came to launching ‘The big one’ it was a no-brainer to work with Peter Crouch – someone famously known for his size – but our partnership goes beyond that.

“Peter is known as an outstanding performer in his field and ‘The big one’ is a huge innovation, which has twice the stain and odour removal of regular Ariel 3in1 Pods and it too, delivers an outstanding performance, making Peter a fitting ambassador for this launch.”

P&G and Unilever infest the UK cheap channel airwaves with a veritable barrage of dire ads around the 10pm mark (is the nation really thinking about its laundry and dirty dishes at this point?) Made by ad agencies mostly, one presumes. Can’t blame P&G here for doing without them. But maybe they should have a word with their media agencies too.

MAA creative scale: 7.

*Update: PG One is apparently a bespoke agency with Publicis Groupe.