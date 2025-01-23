Direct Line goes to VCCP

The VCCP new business machine seems to be clicking into top gear: now it’s landed insurer Direct Line Group in a pitch against Pablo and VML. Long-serving DL agency Saatchi & Saatchi and sister brand Green Flag agency House337 were not invited to repitch.

It remains to be seen how long the Direct Line brands last as the company agreed a takeoer by rival Aviva late last year. Aviva’s main agency is adam&eveDDB.

Direct Line says: “We can confirm that Direct Line Group has appointed, subject to contract, VCCP as the creative agency for its market leading brands Direct Line, Churchill and Green Flag.

“New creative campaigns will showcase the group’s outstanding products and service levels, supporting our mission to become the consumers’ insurer of choice. As we transform our business, including expanding the availability of Direct Line branded motor products on price comparison websites, leveraging our enviable brands becomes ever more important.”

VCCP’s Bridget Limbrey says: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Direct Line Group and its iconic brands Direct Line, Churchill, and Green Flag. These are household names with a proud heritage, and we’re excited to help them connect with customers in new and meaningful ways. Together, we’ll bring to life creative work that underscores their market-leading products and services.”