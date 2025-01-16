Clever Cadbury makes purpose pay with new campaigns

Cadbury is producing some interesting marketing initiatives: it recently publicised a tie-up with Alzheimer’s Research UK and now it’s rather more cheery with ‘The Winning Pass’ from Elvis with competition prizes to go to matches and mingle with the lads (both below.)

Football partners are Arsenal, Chelsea, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester United and Spurs, which seems to have it more or less covered. All part of Cadbury’s ‘Generosity’ purpose-led pitch, devised following the appointment of VCCP in 2017.

Owner Mondelez’ Chris Parker says: “The Winning Pass perfectly captures the spirit of generosity in an authentic and emotionally engaging way. We know people love to share special experiences with those closest to them, and our top-tier prize gives winners the chance to enjoy an unforgettable match day alongside three friends or family members.”

Mondelez has nursed Cadbury along cleverly since it split from original buyer Kraft, maintaining its status as part of British life despite the switch to higher cocoa content chocs (the EU disputes Cadbury’s Dairy Milk is chocolate at all.) In part through what we might accurate advertising – it picks its target and doesn’t clog up the message with other stuff – and clever use of media, including social as above.

Steve Rogers’ direction of the VCCP effort is exemplary.

MAA creative scales:

‘The Winning Pass’/Elvis: 7 (friendly, likeable, doesn’t overstay its welcome.)

‘Memory’/VCCP: 9 (arguably the best of recent Alzheimer’s efforts – there’s a welcome note of optimism.)