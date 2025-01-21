CASS: when switching bank accounts is like a dodgy blind date

Remember Renault’s famous ‘Papa and Nicole’ ads featuring inter-generational romance as well as small cars?

Someone at House337 maybe has a long memory too, as in this new ad for CASS (Current Account Switch Service), the government’s attempt to make it easy to switch bank accounts. So we have a blind date that misfires, showing you should do your research first.

A somewhat poignant (and maybe too brief) reminder of when ads were entertaining.

MAA creative scale: 7.

*The saucier ones seem to have disappeared, unsportingly.