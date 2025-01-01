British Gas decorates C4 home shows with T&Pm idents

Centrica-owned British Gas and ecotech brand Hive are sponsoring Channel 4’s home shows, flagged by 24 idents from T&Pm. They use all the tropes of the home improvement genre, but the admiring comments are directed at the British Gas engineer rather than the décor.

A second series of idents will tick the “sustainable living” box by focusing on Hive’s role in home eco-tech and net-zero solutions.

Andy Freeman, group brand & marketing officer at Centrica, parent company of British Gas and Hive, said: “Channel 4’s home shows celebrate the passion we all have for our homes. Our idents tap into that same energy, using humour to highlight how British Gas is there for every homeowner, every day.”

Carl Storey and Tom Sillars, associate creative directors at T&Pm, said: “The iconic home programming on Channel 4 has an instantly recognisable (and often OTT) lexicon that highlights just how much we love our homes. And funnily enough, this lofty language also perfectly applies to the services and energy of British Gas, giving our playful idents a beautiful (designer) rug pull.”

