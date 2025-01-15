Boots and Ogilvy settle for ‘Savvy Savers’ campaign

Like easyJet and VCCP this week, Boots and Ogilvy have created a TV campaign that looks like the kind of ads you see on social media. The work is also showing on social, of course, and promotes a “Savvy Savers” line to tempt people to part with their money after Christmas has mostly emptied their bank accounts.

The photobooth idea provides user-generated content for the campaign, which is built around sophisticated targeting. Boots homes in on people who spend an average of £5 or less, and tracks down customers who have purchased low cost items in specific categories over the past year.

Pete Markey, CMO at Boots, said: “We know everyone loves bagging a bargain, particularly at this time of year, and at Boots we’re making it easier than ever for our customers to get the best for less… The new ‘Savvy Saver’ campaign celebrates that smart, shrewd mindset and the joy of finding the perfect product at the perfect price. Whether it’s a beauty essential, a healthcare must-have or a little treat, we’re committed to delivering incredible value across our entire range.”

As it’s a campaign about bargains we can maybe forgive Boots for going lowest common denominator. This kind of work might be effective, and it’s a sign of things to come, but it’s also surely a bit soul-destroying for creatives with a higher bar.

