Bob Hoffman’s banker for 2025

Among many wise words about the Omnicom/IPG merger, Ad contrarian Bob Hoffman gives his prediction for actual ads (no longer the main priority for the ad holding companies he also says) in 2025:

“In 2025, every TV spot will be required to have one husky white woman dancing, one older Black guy with a grey beard reading x-rays, one very busy Asian woman in a navy blue business suit, one handsome Hispanic guy coaching a kids’ soccer team, one female Muslim artist with a head scarf, and Snoop Dogg.”

Looks a slam dunk here, let’s see if he’s right.