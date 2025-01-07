BETC delivers a ‘waacking’ good ad for music platform Deezer

Agencies are relentless in their pursuit of “culture” and new on us (me anyway) are the supposedly iconic dance styles ‘voguing’ and ‘waacking.’ And here they are, courtesy of BETC Paris, in a new campaign for global music platform Deezer.

Another more traditional aspect of what we might call culture is boxing. Rewind ten or 15 years ago and boxing may have seemed destined for the knacker’s yard. Now, thanks in part to the success of women’s boxing (and buckets of Saudi money) it’s seen by many as self-expression, even pulling in 65 million on Netflix to watch an elderly Mike Tyson beaten up by a YouTuber. BETC cunningly combines the two for Deezer.

“As a leading music experiences platform we’ve fully embraced our role as the catalyst for meaningful self expression and connection with others through music,” says Deezer CMO Maria Garrido. “The new Deezer ad beautifully articulates our ‘Live the Music’ positioning, capturing creative and unique expressions of self while uniting people through meaningful musical moments.”

BETC at its best is always prepared to go the extra kilometre, wrapping a nice little story amid the moves.

MAA creative scale: 8.5.