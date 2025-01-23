BBH replaces Helen Rhodes. New ECD is Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes has been swiftly promoted to executive creative director at BBH London to replace Helen Rhodes, who was in the role for four years. Previously the BBC Creative chief, Rhodes this week announced her departure for Grey London, where she will take up the role of chief creative officer.

The gently charismastic Serradourada Guimaraes has been deputy ECD and creative director on two of BBH’s flagship accounts, Tesco and Burger King, for a while. He’s has had a lot of success with those two, so he makes sense as a replacement for Rhodes.

Serradourada Guimaraes said: “I was born and bred at BBH. Over the last 13 years, I’ve learnt from the greats that have walked the corridors at [the office in] Kingly Street. I’ve worked on pretty much every account the agency has had and given my all in pursuit of making BBH the home of creative excellence.

“I feel like I know what it takes to get the agency to the top and it’s an absolute honour to lead BBH into its next chapter, one that I hope will turn heads and make people think… How the hell did they do that? Now it’s time to get it done.”

Karen Martin, the chief executive of BBH, said: “For BBH, there is one thing that stays the same, and that’s our relentless belief in the power of creativity. Always. It’s what solves business problems for our clients. It’s the fuel that can transform their brands. It’s the advantage we have over our competitors. It’s all we have.

“And my god does Felipe bring it in spades. He’s been behind our biggest, most talked about campaigns and I am beyond excited to see where he’ll take our agency, and our clients, in the future.”

Grieve said: “Promoting Felipe to ECD of BBH is probably the easiest decision I’ve had to make in my career. He is a creative tour de force. He hasn’t just raised the bar creatively; he has sent it into outer space.

“Felipe cares deeply about the work; he cares passionately about people. Above all, he knows what it will take to return BBH to the very top because, after 13 years as a black sheep, he knows BBH and what excellence truly looks like. All roads lead to the work, and Felipe will drive us there.”