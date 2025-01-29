ASA names UK’s top ad slogans

UK ad regulator the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has been revealing its lighter side, naming the UK’s most memorable ad slogans based on a YouGov survey of nearly 7000 people.

And they are:

‘Every little helps’ – Tesco

‘Just Do It’ – Nike

‘I’m Lovin’ It’ – McDonalds

‘Beanz Meanz Heinz’ – Heinz

‘Autoglass Repair Autoglass Replace’ – Autoglass

‘For mash get Smash’ – Smash

‘Washing machines live longer with Calgon!’ – Calgon

‘Should’ve gone to Specsavers’ – Specsavers

‘The Best a Man Can Get’ – Gillette

‘More reasons to shop at Morrisons’ – Morrisons

ASA CEO Guy Parker says: “Ads have the unique power to connect with people and this list of the UK’s most memorable ad slogans reminds us of just how iconic some slogans, straplines and campaigns have become. These slogans aren’t just marketing tools, they’ve become part of our language, humour and shared experiences, reflecting the essence of British culture and the creativity of the ad industry. At the ASA, we’re proud to celebrate the ads that people love while ensuring they remain responsible and trustworthy for everyone.”

Some of these have been around for decades of course, reflecting the days when TV was the medium for consumers and advertisers. Jingles feature heavily in those and the products weren’t always successul. John Webster’s Smash Martians for agency BMP and a division of Cadbury of all companies disappeared years ago.

Leo Burnett will be pleased with the Morrrisons entry (even though it always sounds as if they’re trying to squeeze in one syllable too many.) ‘Every Little Helps’ was devised by the late-lamented Lowe Howard-Spink.