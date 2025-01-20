Adrian Rossi bounces back with All of Us and ‘hyperfood’ Camu

Adrian Rossi enjoyed a storied career with AMV BBDO, heading creative with Alex Grieve (now at BBH) but then, as CCO, joined a pretty long list of people who saw their careers stall at Grey as the agency tried to move on from the glitzy Nils Leonard era. Leonard and others founded Uncommon.

Now Rossi is back as a co-founder of new creative and brand agency All of Us with the agency’s first work, a series of social films launching a new “hyperfood” Camu from Nurture Brands’ Rebel Kitchen. Camu is a berry found in the Amazon, claimed to contain 30 times more vitamin C than a humble orange.

Rebel Foods MD Adam Draper says: ‘We never cut corners, in fact we make our lives difficult for ourselves more often than not. All of Us captured that spirit in three words: ‘Live without compromise.’ This will last for years and work across all our markets.

“It blows all superfoods out of the water, so calling it a superfood doesn’t do it justice. Which is why we created a new classification: Hyperfood.”

The ads are all AI it seems. Rossi says: ‘AI is great for many things, but what we have shown is for a brand that is ethically minded, it is great for the environment as well. By using AI, 97% less C02 was used than shooting the assets for real. Not even the comms were compromised, they were an embodiment of ‘Live without compromise.’”

MAA creative scale (promising start): 7.5.