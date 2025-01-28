Adam&eveDDB returns for CALM with ‘Missed Birthdays’

A new campaign for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) is usually an advertising event, especially when it’s from adam&eveDDB whose painstaking use of real home video makes these heartbreaking (and brave) tales of suicide even more poignant.

CALM CEO Simon Gunning says: “It is unacceptable that we have lost 6,929 young people to suicide in the last decade. Behind that stark statistic are real people, and thousands of families going through the unimaginable pain of losing a child. We at CALM want to thank every single person that has generously shared their story with the Missed Birthdays campaign to date, and to Evelyn’s parents for the courage they have shown in allowing us to help tell their story in this new film.

“With their help, we’re urging absolutely everyone to save, share and bookmark the C.A.R.E. Kit. We all have a role to play in ending youth suicide. By starting life-saving conversations, we can all do our bit to help a young person find a way forward and make sure they never think that suicide is their only option.”

Adland at its best. Let’s hope the CALM C.A.R.E kit helps to save at least some of these young lives.

MAA creative scale: 9.