Adam&eveDDB names Brim and Beverley replacements

Adam&eveDDB has moved pretty seamlessly to replace CCO Richard Brim and CSO Martin Beverley who are due to launch their new venture in February. Long-serving ECDs Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland, behind many of the agency’s award-winning campaigns, will become joint CCOs and Will Grundy moves up to CSO (all below with CEO Miranda Hipwell.) The creative duo have worked together since leaving advertising college in 1997.

Hipwell says: “Ant and Mike’s creative pedigree is second to none and there is no stronger (or nicer) duo to take the helm – leading us to even greater creative heights.”

A&E is lucky in having a deep talent pool having seen a number of departures in recent years. Founders James Murphy and David Golding went to set up New Commercial Arts, another founder Jon Forsyth set up Neverland and former joint CEO Mat Goff formed Ark. Brim had been on many agencies’ wanted list for years before deciding to take the plunge and join the new wave of start-ups.