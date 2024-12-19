Zoopla’s sweaty take on moving house

More (property) moving tales: this time Lucky Generals for Zoopla. As with Neverland for Rightmove, it’s easy to see why these property websites don’t actually show the agony and grief of actually moving house or flat.

Zoopla has rather more sweat and angst with its sports analogy.

Property is a national obsession in the UK. The nation’s viewers flock to watch Escape to the Country, even though they have no intention of doing so and few people on the show ever seem to buy the properties on offer. Even if you’re lucky enough to own a desirable property chancellor Rachel Reeves will ensure you can’t leave it to anyone anyway.

Truly a parallel universe.

MAA creative scale: 6.