Zevia parodies Coca-Cola’s AI misfire with ‘Get the fake outta here’ ad

Los Angeles-based Zevia soft drinks has gone all-out to ridicule Coca-Cola’s AI-powered Christmas ad with a spoof that takes fake to the extreme. Highlights include a giant truck bulldozing a snowman, a girl with three arms, and teeth that light up like a Christmas tree.

Zevia has been marketing itself as a natural alternative to sugary, artificial soft drinks since 2007, so the “get the fake outta here” and “delicious not suspicious” lines fit perfectly.

It’s a shame that too much of the ad is taken up with generic healthy soft drink shots, but it’s no more generic than the ad its parodying. Extra points for quick thinking – and the whole ad probably cost them next to nothing.

MAA creative scale: 7