WPP ties up with Universal Music, home of Taylor Swift and Elton John

WPP and Universal Music Group have announced a partnership that will give its clients access to data on fans of artists like Taylor Swift, Bob Dylan, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Kendrick Lamar – and most of the other acts you can think of.

In a world where Swift’s Eras tour grossed $2 billion in ticket sales – never mind the merchandise and Eras movie box office/streaming cash – it’s clear that UMG has the potential to unlock an awful lot of fan data that could be invaluable for brands. UMG will also hold extensive information about streaming, social media and merchandising habits across all its artists – a goldmine in the realm of “fancom,” which extends well beyond sports.

With live events and experiences playing an increasingly important role in connecting brands and audiences – not to mention the value in the emotional power of music – the deal should go much further than the “Coke Studio” and “Sprite Limelight” music platforms that WPP and UMG have already built.

Havas, which was part of the Vivendi-Universal empire until Universal was spun off in 2021, cut a similar deal with UMG back in 2015, well before data, AI and live events had become the force they are today. Not clear what happened to that, but there is surely a lot more potential to be unlocked in the relationships between brands and artists today.

Stephan Pretorius, chief technology officer at WPP, said: “Music is becoming an even more powerful cultural force, and technology is rewriting how we experience it. This partnership with UMG will allow us to leverage emerging technologies and data insights to create truly innovative music-driven campaigns for our clients, shaping the future of brand engagement.”

Michael Nash, chief digital officer & EVP at Universal Music Group, said: “This collaboration provides benefits to stakeholders of each company. On one hand, combining innovative new technologies with UMG’s industry-leading data insights, we can create significant new commercial opportunities for our artists and songwriters. In addition, working together with WPP, we will harness and amplify the unmatched power and reach of music for WPP’s clients and brands through new strategic initiatives and programmes.”