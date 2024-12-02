Vodafone’s very own blast from the past refreshes Christmas

Has ever a company spent as much on advertising to such little effect as Vodafone? Helps if you have an idea of course and this blast from Vodafone’s past from Leo Burnett (40 years of it) may just have cracked the elusive art, this year anyway.

Can you recall when mobiles were a pleasing novelty, not something that takes over your life? Like grappling with a phone full of family BA boarding passes as the minutes tick away at the gate?

Bet there was a discussion about whether or not this made Vodafone appear old-fashioned. Why can’t we have a robot, someone probably said.

Credit the agency for not listening.

MAA creative scale: 7.