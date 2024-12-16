Uncommon bags Ocado to fill B&Q retail gap

Uncommon Creative Studio has moved rapidly to fill the retail gap in its portfolio after B&Q moved to Leo Burnett, winning Ocado in a three-way pitch against Fold7 and Joint. The business moves from St Luke’s which didn’t repitch. Flock was the pitch consultant.

Marketing director Eilidh MacAskill says: “We genuinely could not be more excited or confident in welcoming Uncommon into the Ocado family. We want to be bold and brave in our marketing, challenge perceptions about Ocado, and do something new in the grocery space. Thoughtful strategy, generous provocation, seamless creative – Uncommon bring it all to the table.”

Uncommon co-founder Lucy Jameson says: “Ocado is truly an innovative and modern retailer – revolutionising the way people shop for groceries. The studio couldn’t be more thrilled to announce our partnership with this incredible brand to help them continue to lead the way in the category and bring fame to their unique story in the new year.”

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for Ocado since it switched its main grocery supplier from Waitrose to M&S, with its smaller range. Uncommon’s first major task is a summer campaign in a crowded grocery market still beset by inlfationary price pressures.