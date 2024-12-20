News
Ultimate Christmas dilemma: Iberia airlines puts travellers to the test
Every Christmas there’s a standout airline ad, and this one by McCann Madrid for Iberia Airlines takes the prize for 2024.
At check-in, four passengers are presented with a choice: return home for Christmas as planned, or take an all-expenses paid trip to their dream destination. Then the cameras – and the families at home – watch as they agonise over the choice.
It’s a clever idea and the cruelty of the choice makes the drama real. It also keeps viewers hooked.
MAA creative scale: 8