Trouble Maker buys branded entertainment studio The Outfit

Indie agency Trouble Maker Group has bought branded entertainment production studio The Outfit as part of its strategy to provide entertainment-led content for brands. The Outfit’s work includes Channel 4, HelloFresh, Ring, McDonald’s and Estée Lauder.

Trouble Maker CSO Jonathan Fraser says: “Developing entertainment strategies is becoming one of the fastest growing and increasingly important areas for brands, particularly category challengers, that want to ‘outsmart not outspend’ the competition.

“We have been impressed by the creativity and calibre of work from The Outfit team and have been working together for some time already. Welcoming them officially as part of the Trouble Maker family is very exciting and will take our work in creating entertaining advertising and content for brands to the next level.”

The Outfit co-founder Charlie Read says: “We are all thrilled and excited to be joining Trouble Maker. We’re looking forward to building on our established reputation for reaching and engaging audiences through innovative entertainment formats and having a platform to take our skills and expertise forward both in the UK and internationally.”

