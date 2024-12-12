Sadoun has a pop at Omnicom and IPG in “merry merger” video

A typically ebullient Arthur Sadoun does his best to turn the proposed Omnicom-IPG merger to his advantage in this video to staff. In fact, the Publicis Groupe CEO’s message is directed just as much to clients: Omnicom and IPG, he says, will have to focus internally on integration if they want the deal to work, which will leave the field open for Publicis, he announces.

Then there’s some chat about being “laser-focused” on clients, followed by a pitch about the Power of One, plus mention of how Publicis Groupe got future-fit years ago.

Full marks to Sadoun for his confidence and vigour ahead of the imminent loss of Publicis Groupe’s status as the top global holding company.