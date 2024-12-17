Saatchi New Zealand taps funny bone for Toyota’s RAV4

Genuinely funny ads are thin on the ground these days so credit Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand for its ode to Toyota’s RAV4, “the original recreation activity vehicle.” Featuring NZ’s (fictional) Department of Recreations, Activities, Visits and Stuff (D-RAVS).

Toyota NZ’s Susanne Hardy (from the southern hemisphere) says: “We know that Kiwis love the RAV4 and have done for decades. We wanted to have some fun with the name, and create a campaign that all Kiwis could relate to. The summer is all about getting out and enjoying the outdoors, you could say recreating! So we wanted to bring that together with a creative element to excite Kiwis about the awesome RAV4.”

“Have you tried (pause) yelling instructions?”

One for Netflix maybe.

MAA creative scale: 9.