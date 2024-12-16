Remembering copywriting giant Tony Brignull

Tony Brignull, the most awarded British copywriter, has died at 87. Along with the late David Abbott and Tim Delaney, still going strong at Leagas Delaney, Brignull was one of the shining lights of British copywriting in the so-called ‘golden era’ of British advertising when agencies like his Collett Dickenson Pearce shone domestically and then internationally from the 1960s.

CDP made its name initially with stylish press ads, especially in the then new Sunday colour supplements, and Brignull, working with art director Neil Godfrey, was the master.

Great posters too.

Here’s the man himself.