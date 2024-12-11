Rat pack denizens exhumed by AI for Still G.I.N

It’s AI for breakfast, lunch and dinner now: here’s a new effort for Still G.I.N (wish they’d stop this) featuring remastered Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jnr with brand owners Dre and Snoop Dogg. By Rosewood Creative with director Dave Meyers and generative AI company Metaphysic.

All in ‘gangsta’ mode.

It’s well done but, once the novelty’s worn off, what’s left? Like CGI in Peter Jackson’s Tolkien films or Ridley’s latest excursion into the arena. When you know tech can do pretty well everything it loses its impact.

MAA creative scale: 5.

PS Can someone please round up all the commercials with Snoop or David Beckham in them and consign them to an undersea vault? Like Jamie Oliver’s samey cookery programmes on Channel 4, which quite put you off Christmas.