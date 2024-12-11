Paddy Power’s love letter to football – caveat emptor

Britain’s new Labour government seems to like banning things but, so far, it’s kept its mitts off gambling ads on TV. Shame as they’re an infestation. Worth £230m a year to the TV companies it seems.

Paddy Power and BBH are doing their best to keep the banners at bay by making quite funny, proper ads which don’t labour the betting point (although its other online stuff lays it on with a trowel.)

So we have Danny Dyer (who also appears to be in every commercial ever made) and sports promoter Eddie Hearn rehearsing the horrors of fandom (“It’s the hope that kills you”) with the tale of the gift of a football club.

PP’s Michelle Spillane says: “This campaign is more than just an ad – it’s a love letter to football. We’ve always celebrated the quirks, passion, and laughs that make football great. For our first Christmas ad, we wanted something bold, funny, and packed with heart – a true reflection of the beautiful game.”

BBH has shown a sure touch with most things this year and this is another one.

Maa creative scale: 7.

Maybe next time PP can persuade Manchester United co-owner ‘Big Jim’ Ratcliffe of Ineos fame to send himself up? On second thoughts, he’s doing so pretty well himself…