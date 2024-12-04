New Commercial Arts enlists AI for Vodafone

Here’s a step forward for the dreaded AI, a new Vodafone corporate-style film, running as an ad in the some markets. Courtesy of New Commercial Arts (now owned by Ogilvy) which describes its role as “production partner.” Directed by Sebastian Strasser, with not a live human (or dog) to be seen.

Has its cheesy moments (as you’d expect from a corporate film.) Is it a sign of things to come? As Michael Farmer notes here, agencies have become ad factories for cheese-paring clients. So the C-suite reaction will be: bring it on (although they probably wouldn’t say so publicly.)

MAA creative scale: 6.