Mother Berlin recruits Mr & Mrs Messi in first work for Adidas Essentials

Football icon Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo – described as an “entrepreneur and philanthropist” – star in a global, family-focused campaign for the new Adidas Essentials range of comfortable, everyday items.

Mother Berlin’s first work for the brand is shot by photographer Alex de Mora. It presents relaxed images of the couple in their luxurious home, giving the Beckhams a run for their money.

Messi said: “I have grown up with Antonela, and I have also grown up with adidas, so it is incredible that these two parts of my life can now come together. Over the years, my style has definitely evolved and since joining Inter Miami I have started to enjoy wearing brighter, bolder colours, which the adidas Essentials collection certainly embraces. I am always a comfort-first type of person, as I am mostly training or with my family, and I love that I can mix and match the hero pieces from the collection no matter where life takes me.”

Alexander Nowak, CCO at Mother Berlin, said: “Taking inspiration from lifestyle magazines from the last few decades, ‘Essentially Family’ showcases Antonela as a star in her own right, and next to her is a very human Messi, who is not portrayed as a footballer, but as a husband – and this campaign captures an interesting moment in time between an iconic couple.”

