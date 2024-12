MAA Ads of the Year: KFC ‘Believe in Chicken’ from Mother

Who d’a believed it? Chicken can be cool?

But that’s what KFC and agency Mother are achieving in the UK, repositioning the venerable brand for a new generation with not a beaming good ol’ colonel from the Deep South to be seen anywhere.

BBH, when it launched on an unsuspecting world, said when the others zig, zag. Mother has been doing that for more than 20 years and KFC is feeling the benefit.