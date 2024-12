No Ad of the Week this week (were there any ads?) so let’s begin a canter through the Ads of the Year between now and 2025, beginning with this effort from BBH for Barclays, trying to trap its customers young.

‘Kids World’ deploys an old wheeze, kids as adults, to formidable effect. Copywriter Elliott White, art director Will Maxey with director O Positive’s David Shane doing a manful job of herding cats.