MAA Ad of the Week: Vodafone from Leo Burnett

We’ve had two sides of Vodafone this week: a refreshingly traditional (and nostalgic) take on 40 years of mobiles from Leo Burnett. What Leo UK does best: capturing ordinary people being ordinary in a good way.

And an all-AI corporate effort from New Commercial Arts. Have the rickety foundations of adland been given another good shake?

There’s room for both of course although one ad veteran observed to me that he was glad he wasn’t starting his career now, with AI threatening to do to creative what Google and Facebook did to traditional media owners.