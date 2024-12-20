MAA Ad of the Week: DFS ‘let your bum do its thing’ from Pablo

Remember when post-Christmas winter sales were a big thing? People queuing up all night to bag a sofa, I seem to recall Next opening at some ungodly hour on Boxing Day.

As with so much in life Amazon has changed that, with its pre-Christmas Black Friday extravaganza imitated everywhere, so there’s even less to look forward in bleak January.

DFS and agency Pablo are stil giving the sales thier best shot (does anyone pay full price for furniture?) Pablo has the knack of turning a not particularly exciting brief into something briefly memorable and this cheeky-ish effort is typical.