MAA ad holding company, media agency, US agency and advertiser of the year

Ad Holding Company of the Year

2024 was the year ad holding companies became interesting again. First we had Publicis Groupe surging ahead of the pack (set to supplant WPP as the biggest by billings this year – they hope) and then the planned Omnicom/IPG merger. This (if it survives regulatory hurdles, which always seem to be a problem in adland) will create the biggest agency by value (around $30bn) although not that far ahead of Publicis.

A deal is a deal but it would take a heart of stone not to make Publicis the ad holding company of the year. Under Arthur Sadoun (above), with Maurice Levy still looming in the background, it’s hardly put a foot wrong.

One big reason for its success is Sadoun’s charisma. Publicis may be an iron fist in a velvet glove to a degree (as numerous CEOs of Saatchi & Saatchi in the UK have discovered) but Sadoun is brilliant at putting a human face on it. Even though, like all the rest, he bangs on constantly about tech. He’s also managed to persuade the world that Publicis is the epitome of the ‘Power of One’ although the agency seems to have even more brands than the others.

Adland needs its show people and Arthur takes the prize for Publicis.

Media Agency of the Year

Media is a group game these days: unless you’re massive the best you can do is nibble around the edges. And it still produces most ad holding group income despite constant reminders that Facebook, Google, Amazon et al are taking over the world. Once again Publicis Media has been the strongest performer although Omnicom Media Group gave it a run for its money and WPP’s GroupM, after a much-needed restructure, finished the year strongly: retaining Unilever, winning some Amazon alongside OMG and, this week, Johnson & Johnson.

US Agency of the Year

Has to be Mischief@ No Fixed Address. Omnicom’s BBDO dispensed with creative Greg Hahn’s services in 2020 and Hahn promptly teamed with Canada’s Mischief to set up the NYC high flyer (that was pretty smart, then, Omnicom.)

Kraft’s Capri-Sun got it going in lockdown.

Tinder is just one of many advertisers to benefit.

The Omnicom/IPG fall-out will lead to many more start-ups and the good news is that, while many won’t succeed, big clients will support the best, as Kraft Heinz has Mischief. In the UK Richard Brim and Martin Beverley’s new agency is rumoured to be talking to the Mischief gang. That would be fun.

Advertiser of the Year

Kraft Heinz is a strong contender but the prize goes to KFC in the UK. For decades the stuffiest of brands, KFC, with agency Mother, has become almost bizarrely cool.

CMO Monica Pool says she wants KFC to “push boundaries, stand out and be iconic” over the next five years. With our UK creative Agency of the Year she may well succeed.