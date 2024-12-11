Long-serving BETC prepares Canal+ for a new era

Canal+ is heading for a separate listing in London as part of the break-up of the Bolloré media empire (including Havas) although the family will still own dominant stakes.

Here’s a timely ‘trailer’ showing the growth of the broadcaster cum streamer over 40 pretty interesting years, from Havas-owned BETC. Shows the downs (not too many) as well as the ups.

MAA creative scale: 7.

Over the years BETC Paris has produced some of the best ads going for Canal+, testimony to such a long relationship (helps if you own both parties obvs.)

Let’s hope the two remain intact in this brave new Bolloré world.