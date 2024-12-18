Live out the ultimate CMO life. But first, survive the agency party

Here’s the official trailer for CMO 25, the ultimate marketing leadership simulator for PS5 and XBox, which comes with some hefty challenges like conquering the work/life balance, mastering tech and navigating the agency party.

If you can wow the board, amaze Mark Ritson and scoop glittering prizes, there are rewards ahead. These include “being the voice that everyone is listening to” and plenty of time on the beach. Spoiler alert, there’s no real game to play, but agency BigSmall has definitely had fun making this trailer.