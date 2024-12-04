AgenciesFinanceNews

Le Snoop joins Publicis duo to celebrate ad holding Olympics

Stephen Foster
Publicis reckons it will be the biggest ad holding company by the end of 2024 (by revenue presumably, it’s already the most valuable), overtaking WPP.

That well-known double act Arthur and Maurice make their customary annual holiday appearance in this to tell us so, enlisting Snoop Dogg, (fairly) fresh from his scene-stealing exploits at the Paris Olympics to comment on their particular race. Le Snoop, as he is here, then joins the dynamic duo for some dad-dancing.

Winding someone up in French is mettre quelqu’un en colère (it says here.) Sure WPP and others will take it in their customary good part.

