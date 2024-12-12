Johnson & Johnson is another big media win for WPP

WPP’s GroupM is ending 2024 on a high note, winning Johnson and Johnson’s US and Canada media accounts, worth around $200m (J&J spends about $500m worldwide.) WPP is reported to have beaten Publicis Media and IPG in the final pitch.

The business moves from IPG’s J3, formed to handle J&J’s global media business. IPG is currently the subject of a $13bn takeover bid from US rival Omnicom although its Mediabrands operation is having a grim time; the J&J loss coming hard on the heels of losing its biggest account, Amazon, to Omnicom in the US and WPP elsewhere.

WPP says: “By combining the strengths of CMI Media, Compas (both healthcare) and GroupM with the integrated data and tech capabilities of WPP Open, we’ll deliver innovative paid media solutions that connect with both healthcare providers and consumers in meaningful ways.”

MediaSense is thought to have handled the review.

This is an updated version of an earlier story.