Jaguar’s ‘fearless creativity’ goes Barbie and beyond

Here it is then, the new Jag concept car – the ‘Barbie relaunch’ as it’s already been designated by some – introduced in Miami by CCO Gerry McGovern, who’s taken a bit of a battering in the past week.

‘Fearless creativity’ is what it’s all about, says Gerry and, amid all the cliche – ridden guff he gets his point over. Is it a re-imagining of the immortal E-type (below in Barbie pink, yuk) for the modern era? Not sure if we need another XJS as he suggests.

Gerry’s modern iteration.

Looks OK to me (if you don’t mind driving an electric bus and have £200,000 or so to spare.)