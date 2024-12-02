Jaguar’s EV launch: beware of Mad Men

Sometime this week we should get a proper peek at the new, ultra-luxury Jaguar EV that has what seems like the whole internet chattering (chiefly saying they hate the woke-ish teaser ad.)

Here’s a diverting take on the supposed creative pitch (actually it was created in-house) which says a lot about the world out there sees adfolk.

PS: why do Americans say Jaguwarr?

PPS: Hope it doesn’t all end the way Jaguar did in Mad Men.

Update

This seems to be it.