Indie creative group by The Network adds four new agencies

Independent creative network, by The Network has expanded its international footprint with the signing of four new agencies across Europe.

Joining the network of 25 agencies across the US, Europe, and Asia are AIN’T from Milan, Feeders from Warsaw, Papaya to the People in Copenhagen and Socialrise, in London, Milan and Berlin.

The agencies have shown rapid growth both in their domestic markets and beyond.

John Mescall, creative chair by The Network says: “Creative problem solving demands a diversity of thinking, approach, expertise and style. So I’m thrilled to welcome AIN’T, Feeders, Papaya to the People and Socialrise to our network. Each one different, each one brilliant.”

AIN’T founder Jorg Riommi says: “We joined by The Network because we believe in the power of connected specialized indies – each with complementary expertise. When we engage with a client, we want them to know that we are part of a wider network of specialized agencies – so if that same client needs capabilities outside our scope, we have sister agencies that we can reach out to, part of by The Network.”

By The Network includes _2045, AIN’T, ASIATIC, A t o m, Allyens, Blak Labs, Blue Oyster, Boys & Girls, Cloudfactory, FARM, FEEDERS, Herezie, Madkind, MARVIN LA, mortierbrigade, Mr + Positive, Papaya to the People, proof., rehab, Roy + Teddy, SMALL, Socialrise, The New, Untangld, White Rabbit and Worth Your While.