Happy holidays from everyone at MAA

As the year draws to a bumpy close for many in business – optimism in the US contrasting markedly with more, mostly self-induced gloom in Europe – it’s still the time of year to celebrate with family, friends and (maybe) colleagues. It’s possible, of course, that the latter may see changes, even reductions when some return to the office or laptop.

And that’s likely to be a theme in adland as redundancies rip through parts of the industry and big companies shelter behind supposedly inevitable AI-induced job cuts. So for all those affected we’d like to wish them well and remind them that out of such reverses great things can emerge – look at Greg Hahn who was dispensed with by Omnicom and went on to found Mischief@ No Fixed Address. More in 2025 please.

MAA has had a good year with more readers than ever, in more countries than ever, and we look forward to another in 2025 (so far AI had played little or no role in our fortunes, thank goodness.) If you’re feeling flush and generous at this expensive time of the year don’t forget you can contribute here.

Once again, happy holidays!