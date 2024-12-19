Extreme house-hunting with Rightmove and Neverland

This is some way to start your day: Neverland and Rightmove have taken house-hunting out of the cosy domestic sphere to present it as a personal, high-dive adventure tale.

Professional diver Zoe is here to show us that Rightmove has a house to match everyone’s requirements, however unique. Launching on Christmas Day ahead of the new year surge in house moving activity, it’s a campaign that opens up the possibility to tell all sorts of good stories about people’s preferences.

Rightmove CMO, Matt Bushby, said: “We want to use our brand to make sure home-hunting is front of mind from the moment the mince pies come out on Christmas Day. Our new campaign shows that whatever you’re looking for, no matter how unique, you can find it on Rightmove. We’re delivering that message across different audiences and life moments.”

Neverland hoint-ECD, Andy Clough, said: “What makes a home special is what it means to you. This campaign shows the true scale of Rightmove and that whoever you are you can believe there is a wonderful home waiting to be found.”

The reality might be stressful and often disheartening, so holding on to the dream is what gets you through. (Never mind the looming coastal erosion nightmare at Zoe’s property.)

