Designit’s Nick LaManna picks his (Christmas) Desert Island Ads

Christmas stands alone as a holiday built on pure childhood magic. We all remember waiting up for Santa, the excitement of Christmas morning, and just believing that anything was possible.

That’s why Christmas ads hit different – brands tap into the nostalgia of when we still believed in the magic. This emotional foundation gives brands a unique opportunity to connect with people because Christmas is perhaps the one time of year where the emotional punch of nostalgia in advertising meets a little less cynicism from viewers.

However, you can’t just do nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake. You don’t want to stand the risk of being mawkish. Over the years brands have tapped into this nostalgia in many different ways. Here are some of my favourites.

Desert Island Ads

Sainsbury’s: 1914



It’s impossible to have any discussion about Christmas adverts without mentioning this classic, right? Sainsbury’s 2014 Christmas Truce ad transcends typical holiday sentimentality by recreating a powerful moment in history. Instead of just tugging at heartstrings, they showed how Christmas can unite the most unlikely people – not just your argumentative relatives, but actual enemies on a battlefield. Through stunning historical detail and storytelling, they created something that hits home for everyone, whether you’re a Boomer who grew up with war stories or a Millennial connecting to a shared heritage.

Disney UK: From Our Family To Yours



Instead of leveraging its vast universe of new characters, Disney’s 2020 advert focused on a simple Mickey plush toy passing between grandmother and granddaughter. It’s a masterful choice – Mickey isn’t just another corporate mascot, he’s a cultural touchstone that resonates differently with every generation. From black-and-white TV to modern streaming, those iconic ears represent something timeless about childhood magic. By centring their Christmas narrative around Mickey, Disney taps into a unique form of nostalgia that doesn’t need updating or explanation. The message is clear: some symbols of joy don’t need reinvention, they just need to be passed down.

John Lewis: The Boy and The Piano



I couldn’t have a list of holiday adverts without including John Lewis. The real question is which one? This 2018 gem doesn’t just play with nostalgia – it rewinds through it, literally taking us backwards through Elton John’s life until we land on that Christmas morning when little Reggie got his first piano. By using Elton (who’s been famous longer than most of us have been alive), they created this perfect bridge between generations. Whether you danced to “Crocodile Rock” in a music hall in 1978 with platforms on or in your living room in 2018, anybody can relate to the true power of this advert: tapping into everyone’s memory of that one perfect gift that changed everything. You know the one – maybe it was a guitar, a camera, or in my case, the first three Harry Potter books.

Hershey’s: Christmas Bells



Let’s talk about the ultimate “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” Christmas ad – Hershey’s Christmas Bells. While other brands are successful in telling a new Christmas story every year, Hershey’s has been unwrapping the same gift since 1989: those little chocolate kisses playing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Sure, they gave it a CGI polish in 2012, but that’s like putting a fresh bow on grandma’s Christmas pie recipe – the magic stays the same. And by running this ad for over 30 years, it’s not just selling chocolate anymore – it’s become its own Christmas tradition. When you’ve seen those Kisses ring in the holidays through your childhood, college years, and maybe even with your own kids, the ad itself becomes a time machine to Christmases past. Hershey’s really shows that sometimes the best nostalgia isn’t about looking back – it’s about staying put.

Heathrow: Coming Home For Christmas



Few Christmas ads balance nostalgia with the modern family experience as beautifully as Heathrow’s 2016 debut of the teddy bear grandparents. It’s not just the story of a holiday homecoming; it’s a love letter to every tearful reunion we’ve ever had at the arrivals gate. These bears are the embodiment of warmth, love, and the irreplaceable joy of being with family during the festive season. From the little details like their old-fashioned luggage to the final hug that makes you misty-eyed, Heathrow taps into something universal: the power of togetherness. The ad feels timeless yet perfectly attuned to today, proving that no matter how much the world changes, Christmas will always be about coming home.