Can The Or make Christmas cracker crowns cool?

The changeable British weather has given rise to a new era of covetable rain-proof brands, and now The Or has taken the trend one step further. The Mother Family agency has made waterproof fashion festive with a cracker-style crown that can endure the elements.

Crowntech comes with a detachable balaclava for added protection against winter weather conditions, but it doesn’t stop there. The limited-edition headgear features elasticated cinches for adjustable fit, dual pockets, heavy-duty impenetrable zips and carabiner clips. Each crown comes stored in its own waterproof pouch.

Designer Daniel Gee handmade only two of these waterproof crowns, and they are not in the price bracket to qualify as novelty gifts: one is £215 and the other is £285.

All the money will go to mental health charity Mind Over Mountains.